Ataque racista La Fiscalía de delitos de odio investigará el ataque a un centro de acogida de menores migrantes en Barcelona

El ataque ocurrió este jueves durante una protesta ante el albergue Josep Maria Batista i Roca de El Masnou, donde un grupo de manifestantes, que protestaba por el intento de agresión sexual a una joven, intentó acceder a este centro donde se alojan varios menores tutelados.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE

La Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio de Mataró asumirá la investigación del intento de asalto anoche a un centro de menores extranjeros tutelados por la Generalitat en El Masnou (Barcelona), que se saldó con un detenido y varias personas heridas leves.

Según han informado fuentes del ministerio público, la Fiscalía no ha abierto diligencias para investigar el ataque, dado que, al haberse practicado una detención, se está a la espera de que los Mossos d'Esquadra concluyan el atestado y lo remitan a la autoridad judicial competente.

El conseller de Trabajo ha asegurado que el ataque fue organizado por grupos de extrema derecha

En la instrucción de la causa que se abra a raíz de la detención, será la Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio y Discriminación del área de Mataró la que se encargue de solicitar las diligencias necesarias para aclarar los hechos. El ataque ocurrió este jueves durante una protesta ante el albergue Josep Maria Batista i Roca de El Masnou, donde un grupo de manifestantes, que protestaba por el intento de agresión sexual de una joven de la localidad el pasado fin de semana, intentó acceder a este centro donde se alojan varios menores tutelados.

En rueda de prensa, el conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familia, Chakir el Homrani, ha asegurado que el ataque anoche al centro de menores fue organizado por grupos de extrema derecha, que así "han traspasado una linea roja", y ha anunciado que la Generalitat se personará para ejercer la acusación contra los atacantes. 

