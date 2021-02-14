Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía se opone al recurso de súplica contra la prisión de Hasél

El abogado del rapero ha explicado este domingo a Europa Press que esta postura de la Fiscalía contrasta con su informe de septiembre de 2020 en el que no se oponía a la concesión de los beneficios de la suspensión de la condena.

El rapero Pablo Hasél, durante un concierto. Pablo Hasel

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha contestado al recurso de súplica presentado por el rapero Pablo Hasél contra su entrada en prisión, denegando la suspensión de la ejecución de la condena.

El abogado del rapero, Diego Herchhoren, ha explicado este domingo a Europa Press que esta postura de la Fiscalía contrasta con su informe de septiembre de 2020 en el que no se oponía a la concesión de los beneficios de la suspensión de la condena.

El viernes se cumplió el plazo dado por la Audiencia Nacional para que el rapero entrara voluntariamente en prisión para cumplir una pena de dos años, cuatro meses y quince días, 9 meses por enaltecimiento del terrorismo y el resto consecuencia del impago de la pena multa.

