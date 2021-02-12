Estás leyendo: Pablo Hasél advierte de que tendrán que ir a "secuestrarle" para entrar en la cárcel

El rapero tiene que ingresar en prisión este viernes pero asegura en su cuenta de Twitter que hacerlo sería una humillación indigna acudir por mi propio pie ante una sentencia tan injusta".

Pablo Hasel
El rapero Pablo Hasel en un acto en los jardines Víctor Siurana de la Universidad de Lleida. Ramón Gabriel / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El rapero Pablo Hasél, que este viernes tiene que ingresar en prisión para cumplir su condena por enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias a la monarquía, ha avisado de que tendrán que ir a "secuestrarle" para que entre en la cárcel porque no tiene intención de hacerlo de forma voluntaria.

A través de su perfil de Twitter, Hasél ha comunicado que el plazo para ingresar voluntariamente en prisión expira a las ocho de la tarde y ha asegurado que "sería una humillación indigna acudir por mi propio pie ante una sentencia tan injusta".

"Tendrán que venir a secuestrarme. Aún falta solidaridad para frenar este grave ataque a nuestras libertades", ha escrito.

Pablo Hasél fue condenado a nueve meses de prisión, seis años de inhabilitación y a casi 30.000 euros de multa por delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias contra la Corona y contra las instituciones del Estado.

