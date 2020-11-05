MADRID
El hijo mayor de la infanta Elena y de Jaime de Marichalar y sobrino del rey, Froilán, fue fotografiado la semana pasada, en concreto el pasado 28 de octubre, paseando por las calles de Madrid sin mascarilla y sin respetar las distancia de seguridad junto a unos amigos.
La agencia Europa Press tomó las imágenes la semana pasada, pero no ha sido hasta esta cuando El Periódico de Catalunya ha publicado la noticia.
En las imágenes se puede ver al sobrino del rey Felipe VI fumando y charlando con otros dos amigos mientras sostiene una botella grande de cola, probablemente para hacer un botellón.
Según cuenta el diario El País, la hermana de Froilán, Victoria ha sido pillada también en varias ocasiones sin mascarilla y sin mantener la distancia social durante los meses anteriores.
