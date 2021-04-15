Estás leyendo: Sanidad propone prohibir fumar en terrazas aunque haya dos metros de distancia

Fumar Sanidad propone prohibir fumar en terrazas aunque haya dos metros de distancia

La propuesta se expondrá en la Comisión de Salud Pública este jueves "con el doble objetivo de actuar sobre el tabaquismo como factor de riesgo de infección y de contagio de la covid-19"

Persona fumando en una terraza / EFE.

El Ministerio de Sanidad propondrá a las comunidades la prohibición de fumar en las terrazas al aire libre de los establecimientos de hostelería y restauración en todo el territorio nacional, independientemente de que se pueda mantener los dos metros como distancia de seguridad interpersonal, lo que ya opera en Castilla y León desde el 17 de octubre.

Según el borrador al que ha tenido acceso Efe, esta es la propuesta que Sanidad expondrá este jueves a las comunidades en la reunión de la Comisión de Salud Pública "con el doble objetivo de actuar sobre el tabaquismo como factor de riesgo de infección y de contagio de la covid-19, junto a la necesidad de contribuir al control de la evolución de la enfermedad en España".

