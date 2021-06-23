Estás leyendo: Meunier carga contra la UEFA y desaconseja a los futbolistas homosexuales "salir del armario"

Público
Público

Fútbol Meunier carga contra la UEFA y desaconseja a los futbolistas homosexuales "salir del armario"

El defensa belga arremetió este miércoles contra la UEFA por no permitir que el estadio Allianz Arena de Múnich se ilumine con la bandera LGTBIQ y arremetió contra el conservadurismo del fútbol en general.

El defensa belga Thomas Meunier
El defensa belga Thomas Meunier. Johanna Geron / REUTERS

bruselas

Actualizado:

El defensa belga Thomas Meunier cargó este miércoles contra la UEFA por no permitir que el estadio Allianz Arena de Múnich se ilumine con la bandera arcoíris en apoyo de los derechos de los LGTBIQ y arremetió contra el conservadurismo del fútbol en general.

"Desaconsejaría a los futbolistas homosexuales salir del armario porque la gente es estúpida. Las mentalidades no se han desarrollado sobre ese tema. Incluso en el seno de ciertos equipos, conozco a jugadores que rechazarían jugar con algunos que hubieran salido del armario", declaró Meunier que señaló que una " "salida no es tan evidente". 

El zaguero belga del Borussia Dortmund y ex del PSG también cargó duramente contra la UEFA en rueda de prensa por impedir que el estadio de Múnich se ilumine con la bandera arcoíris como protesta contra la ley aprobada por el parlamento húngaro que entre otras cosas, prohíbe hablar sobre homosexualidad en los programas escolares.

"Estamos en el siglo XXI. Las ideas medievales ya tuvieron su tiempo. Es lamentable lo que está sucediendo con la UEFA en este momento. Los que deciden se ponen orejeras. No vas a cambiar las cosas poniendo un cartel de no al racismo en las bandas del campo. Hay que reaccionar. Creo que muchos tienen miedo de mojarse. Para mí es necesario cambiar las cosas", dijo el jugador belga, de 29 años.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público