La Alianza Residuo Cero, compuesto por 16 asociaciones verdes, considera que España no ha hecho lo suficiente para alcanzar el objetivo marcado por Europa, que decía que en 2020 se debía haber recuperado el 50% de los desechos urbanos.

Un hombre camina junto a dos contenedores de basura. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

MADRID

Las 16 organizaciones ecologistas que componen la Alianza Residuo Cero han demandado este jueves al Gobierno español ante la Comisión Europea por no cumplir con los objetivos de reciclaje y gestión de residuos marcados por la Directiva Marco 2008/98/CE. Según esta norma, España debería haber alcanzado en 2020 un porcentaje de recuperación de desechos del 50%, una tasa muy alejada de los últimos datos del Eurostat, que hablan de un 34% de reciclaje.

