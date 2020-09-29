Estás leyendo: El Gobierno deja en suspenso la baja para los padres con niños en cuarentena

"Hemos abierto un diálogo para recabar con agentes sociales cuál es la mejor forma y nos hemos dado un tiempo para evaluar la situación", afirma el ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá.

Una mujer realiza teletrabajo en su casa junto a su hija, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

El ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, ha señalado este martes que se han "dado un tiempo" para evaluar si los padres de niños que sin ser positivo tienen que guardar cuarentena por haber estado en contacto con algún contagiado puedan tener una baja laboral.

"Hemos abierto un diálogo para recabar con agentes sociales cuál es la mejor forma y nos hemos dado un tiempo para evaluar la situación después de la apertura de los colegios y en eso estamos", ha apuntado Escrivá.

Desde el Gobierno se había anunciado que se estudiaban cambios normativos para que las prestaciones de la incapacidad temporal por contingencias profesionales dieran cobertura a los padres que deban cuidar a sus hijos en cuarentena.

Desde distintos colectivos han insistido al Gobierno en la necesidad de proteger con una prestación o baja remunerada a los padres que deban cuidar a sus hijos que, aunque no estén infectados, sean enviados a casa en cuarentena.

