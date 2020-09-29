Estás leyendo: Díaz: "El acuerdo de los ERTE defiende y da seguridad a todas las empresas y trabajadores de este país"

Consejo de Ministros Díaz: "El acuerdo de los ERTE defiende y da seguridad a  todas las empresas y trabajadores de este país"

El Consejo de Ministro amplía los Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE) por la covid-19 hasta el próximo 31 de enero. La ministra de Trabajo defiende el valor del diálogo y agradece su labor a los agentes sociales. Es el sexto acuerdo alcanzado con sindicatos y patronal en el marco del diálogo social

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. - EFE
La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. - EFE

madrid

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha puesto en valor este martes el sexto acuerdo alcanzado con los agentes sociales en lo que va de legislatura. El pacto con sindicatos y patronal sobre la ampliación de los ERTE por la covid-19 hasta el 31 de enero se ha traducido en un real decreto aprobado en Consejo de Ministros, y según Díaz esta norma "Defiene y da seguridad a todas las empresas y a todos los trabajadores de este país".

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Díaz agradeció la actitud de los agentes sociales, y destacó que "solo con diálogo, y sólo escuchando se logran los acuerdos"; "Éste es mi único camino, escuchar y tender la mano". Las instituciones, decía, "son de la gente", y Gobierno y agentes sociales "hemos hecho esto", "defender a la gente".

Y añadió que ésta es la forma de hacer país: "Quienes están crispando sólo demuestran que no tienen proyecto político", y esto implica un "grave peligro de deterioro de las institucions", apuntaba. 

En su comparecencia, la ministra de Trabajo ha insistido en que quieren transmitir "certezas y ánimo" a las familias, y ha confiado en que, si estos mecanismos permiten "salvar el otoño y el invierno", será posible "entrar en la recuperación" económica. 

Sobre el acuerdo en concreto, Díaz ha afirmado que se trata de un pacto "de máximos"; con el nuevo decreto desaparecen los ERTE de rebrote, y se aplican tres modelos de expedientes. Según la ministra, la norma "bordea" la legislación aprobada por el PP para permitir que los trabajadores que llevan más de seis meses cobrando la prestación perciban el 70%, y no el 50%, como correspondería antes de la aprobación de este real decreto. 



