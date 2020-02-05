Estás leyendo: El Gobierno limitará la publicidad del juego online de 1 a 5 de la madrugada

El Gobierno limitará la publicidad del juego online de 1 a 5 de la madrugada

El Ministerio de Consumo trabaja en un Real Decreto que restringirá los anuncios de apuestas online en televisiones y radios.

Alberto Garzón. / EFE
El ministerio de Consumo trabaja en un Real Decreto para regular la publicidad del juego online. Según informan fuentes ministeriales, la norma impedirá que las radios y televisiones puedan emitir anuncios sobre apuestas en Internet más allá de la franja horaria que va desde 1 a 5 de la mañana.

El decreto, que se anunciará en las próximas semanas, viene a "proteger a los menores de edad" y a atajar el "problema" social del juego. No obstante, las mismas fuentes del Ministerio de Consumo no han dado más detalles de las características de esta norma ambiciosa, que, de momento, no afectará a la publicidad sobre juego online en diarios digitales y otras páginas web.

No en vano, desde Consumo plantean continuar avanzando en la regulación del juego en todas sus formas y señalan al acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición entre Unidas Podemos y PSOE, en el que se fijaban varias medidas destinadas a "prevenir y frenar la ludopatía".

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, comenzará a reunirse a partir de este jueves con agentes económicos y sociales para avanzar en la regulación de los juegos de azar y apuestas.

*(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

