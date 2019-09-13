La DANA o gota fría que, desde el lunes afecta a todo el arco mediterráneo, comienza a perder fuerza, aunque todavía mantiene 16 provincias en alerta, con especial incidencia en Alicante y València, donde hay aviso rojo (riesgo extremo) por lluvias torrenciales, informa la Agencia de Meteorología (Aemet).
En la Comunitat Valenciana, Alicante y València mantienen la alerta roja en puntos del litoral y del interior de ambas provincias por tormentas y lluvias torrenciales que acumularán 90 litros por metro cuadrado en 12 horas; en Castellón se ha activado el aviso naranja (riesgo importante) por lluvias de 40 litros en una hora.
La Aemet ha rebajado a naranja (riesgo importante) el aviso en la Región de Murcia, una de las comunidades más afectadas por la DANA, por precipitaciones que podrían dejar hasta 50 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora o 120 litros por metro cuadrado en doce horas.
En Andalucía, sólo la provincia de Almería está con aviso naranja por lluvias de 30 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora en puntos del levante almeriense, poniente, Almería capital, valle del Almanzora y Los Vélez; en Córdoba, Huelva, Málaga y Sevilla hay aviso amarillo por lluvias o tormentas.
El archipiélago balear sigue con alerta naranja en las islas de Ibiza y Formentera donde se prevé recoger alrededor de 40 litros en una hora, mientras que Mallorca continúa con aviso amarillo por lluvias, tormentas y fenómenos costeros adversos.
Toda Castilla-La Mancha, salvo Toledo, y las provincia de Teruel (Aragón), y A Coruña (Galicia) han activado la alerta amarilla por vientos costeros, lluvias, rachas fuertes de viento o tormentas.
La Aemet advierte de que, con la alerta roja, el riesgo es extremo con fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales de intensidad excepcional y con un riesgo para la población muy alto, y con la naranja existe riesgo importante en fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y con cierto peligro para actividades usuales.
