Greta Thunberg deja en evidencia a los líderes mundiales y sus falsas promesas contra la crisis climática: "Bla, bla, bla"

La joven activista contra el cambio climático, Greta Thunberg, asistió a la Conferencia Juvenil sobre el Clima de la ONU este martes en Milán. En su discurso señaló las palabras vacías por parte de los líderes mundiales, las cuales quedaban en el aire y no se materializaban en acciones medioambientales.

"No hay planeta B, no hay planeta bla bla", "esto no va de campañas verdes y políticamente correctas y bailecitos bla bla", "reconstruir mejor bla bla", "economía verde bla bla", "cero emisiones bla bla". Thunberg citaba todas las coletillas que más se repiten entre los líderes políticos y los ridiculizó actuando como ellos ante más de 400 jóvenes que se reunían en Italia por la COP26.

"Han tenido treinta años de bla bla, ¿a dónde nos ha llevado?"

La activista continúa su discurso: "Esto es lo único que oímos de nuestros llamados "líderes": palabras. Palabras que suenan genial, pero hasta ahora no han llevado a actuar. Nuestras esperanza y sueños se ahogan en sus palabras vacías y promesas". "Por supuesto necesitamos diálogo constructivo, pero han tenido treinta años de bla bla, ¿a dónde nos ha llevado?", sentenciaba Thunberg.

La crisis climática sigue avanzando pese a la disminución pasajera de la contaminación durante el confinamiento hace un año y medio. Las concentraciones de gases de efecto invernadero se mantienen en niveles sin precedentes y condenan al planeta a un calentamiento irrevertible. Además, este aumento de temperaturas también incide en fenómenos meteorológicos devastadores.