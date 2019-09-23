La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg, líder del movimiento juvenil contra la crisis climática, acusó hoy a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de no hacer los suficiente para revertir la crisis climática y les avisó de que los jóvenes van a empezar el cambio, "les guste o no".
"Aquí y ahora es donde damos un paso adelante, el cambio viene, les guste o no", dijo Greta en el comienzo de la Cumbre de Acción Climática que se celebra este lunes en la sede de Naciones Unidas.
"Se están muriendo los ecosistemas, estamos a las puertas de una destrucción" masiva, agregó la joven activista de 16 años, que acusó a los líderes mundiales de mirar para otro lado o pensar únicamente en el dinero.
(Habrá ampliación)
