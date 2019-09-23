Público
Crisis climática Greta Thunberg reprocha a los líderes del mundo de su pasotismo ante la crisis climática: "El cambio viene, les guste o no"

La joven activista sueca saca los colores a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno en el comienzo de la Cumbre de Acción Climática que se celebra en la sede de Naciones Unidas.

La activista sueca Greta Thunberg en el inicio de la Cumbre para la Acción Climática que se celebra en Nueva York. /EFE

La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg, líder del movimiento juvenil contra la crisis climática, acusó hoy a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de no hacer los suficiente para revertir la crisis climática y les avisó de que los jóvenes van a empezar el cambio, "les guste o no".

"Aquí y ahora es donde damos un paso adelante, el cambio viene, les guste o no", dijo Greta en el comienzo de la Cumbre de Acción Climática que se celebra este lunes en la sede de Naciones Unidas.

"Se están muriendo los ecosistemas, estamos a las puertas de una destrucción" masiva, agregó la joven activista de 16 años, que acusó a los líderes mundiales de mirar para otro lado o pensar únicamente en el dinero.

(Habrá ampliación)

