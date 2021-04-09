Estás leyendo: La activista Greta Thunberg no asistirá a la cumbre climática en Escocia

La activista Greta Thunberg no asistirá a la cumbre climática en Escocia

Thunberg ha declarado que debido a la desigualdad en el acceso a las vacunas contra la covid-19, viajar es un problema y por lo tanto, los países no podrán estar representados por igual. 

Greta Thunberg durante una conversación por video. EFE/EPA/Jessica Gow
Greta Thunberg durante una conversación por video. EFE/EPA/Jessica Gow.

ESTOCOLMO

Reuters

La activista Greta Thunberg dijo que no asistirá a la conferencia climática de Naciones Unidas que se celebrará en Escocia en noviembre, debido a las preocupaciones de que la desigualdad en el acceso a las vacunas contra la covid-19 dejará a muchos países sin poder asistir.

"La desigualdad y la injusticia climática ya son el corazón de la crisis climática", dijo Thunberg, de 18 años, en Twitter. "Si las personas no pueden vacunarse y viajar para estar representadas por igual, eso es antidemocrático y empeoraría el problema".

Thunberg criticó a las naciones que, según dijo, no están dispuestas a compartir vacunas con las que tienen poco acceso a los medicamentos.

"Por supuesto que me encantaría asistir a la #COP26 de Glasgow", tuiteó. "Pero no, a menos que todos puedan participar en los mismos términos. En este momento, muchos países están vacunando a jóvenes sanos, a menudo a expensas de grupos de riesgo y trabajadores de primera línea (principalmente del sur global, como es habitual...)".

En sus palabras hacía referencia a África, América Latina y el Caribe, las islas del Pacífico y los países en desarrollo de Asia y Oriente Medio.

Thunberg ganó reconocimiento en 2018, cuando comenzó una protesta solitaria contra el calentamiento global frente al parlamento sueco en Estocolmo, saltándose las clases de los viernes para exigir que su gobierno tomara medidas contra el cambio climático.

En pocos meses, más de dos millones de estudiantes en 135 países habían creado sus propios piquetes, uniéndose a la campaña "Huelga escolar por el clima" de Thunberg.

En declaraciones a la BBC para una serie de documentales, Thunberg dijo que la conferencia de Glasgow, que se celebrará del 1 al 12 de noviembre, debería posponerse. 

