madrid
Francia ha sacrificado a más de 200.000 patos en granjas de todo el país para frenar un brote de gripe aviar y tiene previsto sacrificar a 400.000 más, según el ministerio de Agricultura.
El número de focos de gripe aviar identificados en el país galo se disparó en los últimos días hasta 61, la inmensa mayoría de ellos en el suroeste del país cerca de la frontera española.
El Ministerio de Agricultura indicó este domingo en un comunicado que esos 61 focos son los que se tenían contabilizados a fecha del 1 de enero, que 48 de ellos se encuentran en el departamento de las Landas y varios más en el de los Pirineos Atlánticos, limítrofe con España por el sur.
En el balance precedente, publicado el 29 de diciembre, se tenían contabilizados 21 en toda Francia, de los cuales ocho en las Landas.
Ante el empeoramiento de la situación, el Ministerio anunció un decreto que amplía a otros 13 términos municipales de las Landas y de los Pirineos Atlánticos el área en la los que los prefectos (delegados del Gobierno) pueden decidir el sacrificio preventivo de animales para impedir la propagación de la infección.
Esos sacrificios selectivos en torno a los focos confirmados conciernen las especies sensibles a la gripe aviar en un radio de un kilómetro y todos los palmípedos y otras especies de aves de explotaciones al aire libre en un radio de tres kilómetros.
El departamento de Agricultura, además de recordar que este virus no se transmite a las personas por la ingesta de carne, huevos, fuagrás u otro tipo de alimentos de origen animal, hizo hincapié en que Francia "como numerosos países europeos" lleva varias semanas afectada por este episodio de gripe aviar "altamente patógeno".
