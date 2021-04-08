Hallan un cadáver en una playa de Melilla, el séptimo en el último mes y medio

MelillaActualizado:
Un agente de la Guardia Civil fuera de servicio ha encontrado este miércoles el cadáver de un joven magrebí en una playa de Melilla, junto a la desembocadura del Río de Oro.
Se trata del séptimo cadáver que ha recogido la Guardia Civil en aguas costeras de Melilla en el último mes y medio, después de los seis que localizó en un espacio de 11 días entre el 25 de febrero y el 8 de marzo.
Según informan fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, la Unidad Orgánica de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil se hará cargo de las diligencias para el esclarecimiento de los hechos.
