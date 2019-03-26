Público
Desahucio Hallan muerta en su domicilio a una anciana de 71 años que iba a ser desahuciada

La mujer fue encontrada sin vida en su domicilio por la comisión judicial que iba a desahuciarla este lunes, han informado fuentes de la investigación. La septuagenaria habría dejado una nota autoinculpándose de lo sucedido.

Una mujer de 71 años apareció este sábado muerta en su domicilio | EFE

Una mujer de 71 años ha sido hallada muerta en su vivienda de la calle Perú en A Coruña por la comisión judicial que iba a desahuciarla este lunes. Fuentes oficiales han informado que se estaría buscando a su hija, que convivía con ella y aún no ha podido ser localizada.

La policía investiga el caso y ha desplegado un dispositivo para buscar a la hija de la anciana porque no se descarta ninguna posibilidad, entre ellas que se trate de un suicidio asistido. A su vez, la mujer habría dejado una nota autoinculpándose de lo sucedido.


