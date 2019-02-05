Público
Hazte Oír Interior anula la declaración de interés público a la asociación ultra Hazte Oír por su campaña contra los y las transexuales

El Ministerio considera que su bus con el lema 'Los niños tienen pene. Las niñas tienen vulva. Que no te engañen' fomenta la intolerancia hacia la diversidad, supone una falta de respeto a las personas y menosprecia a quien no comparte sus dogmas

El presidente de Hazte Oír, Ignacio Arsuaga, junto al autobús del odio. / EFE

El Ministerio del Interior ha revocado la declaración de utilidad pública a la asociación Hazte Oír por considerar que su polémica campaña transfóbica supone una falta de respeto y un menosprecio a otras opciones que no comparten sus ideas.

En una resolución , el Ministerio del Interior entiende que lejos de promover el interés general, Hazte Oír realizó una campaña con amplia difusión que, "aun estando amparada por la libertad ideológica y de expresión o difusión de tales ideas" incumplió el requisito de promover el interés general, como así fue declarada en 2013.

Hazte Oír lanzó en 2017 una campaña con un autobús con el lema Los niños tienen pene. Las niñas tienen vulva. Que no te engañen. Si naces hombre, eres hombre. Si eres mujer, seguirás siéndolo.

"Tan explícito mensaje contraviene, en efecto, el interés general, impregnado de los criterios de tolerancia hacia la diversidad de una sociedad plural, y de respeto a la dignidad de las personas", indica la resolución de Interior. 

Hasta la llegada del PSOE al Gobierno, el Partido Popular había defendido por activa y por pasiva que la asociación ultracatólica era de interés público.

El lobby homófobo y tránsfobo apostó por Pablo Casado en las primarias del PP por su línea dura y por considerar que Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, la derrotada candidata de Mariano Rajoy, promovía un partido “sumiso a la izquierda”.

