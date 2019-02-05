Público
Hazte Oír recurrirá la revocación de su  condición de utilidad pública

La asociación ultra cree que se trata de "persecución política e ideológica" y anuncia que pondrá en circulación un nuevo autobús contra el feminismo radical y la ideología de género".

Autobús de Hazte Oír. E.P

La asociación ultra Hazte Oír recurrirá ante los tribunales la revocación de la declaración de utilidad pública por parte de Interior ya que según su opinión, se trata de una "persecución política e ideológica en toda regla".

“Nuestra respuesta es contundente: vamos a recurrir la resolución ante los tribunales y a poner en circulación en las próximas semanas un nuevo autobús contra el feminismo radical y la ideología de género", ha adelantado el presidente de Hazte Oír, Ignacio Arsuaga, en un comunicado.

Lo ha hecho después de que el Ministerio del Interior haya revocado este martes la declaración de utilidad pública a Hazte Oír por considerar que su polémica campaña transfóbica supone una falta de respeto y un menosprecio a otras opciones que no comparten sus ideas.

En una resolución, Interior entiende que lejos de promover el interés general, Hazte Oír realizó una campaña con amplia difusión que, "aun estando amparada por la libertad ideológica y de expresión o difusión de tales ideas" incumplió el requisito de promover el interés general, como así fue declarada en 2013.

Ha anunciado que mañana ampliará su postura ante la revocación. “Si la pluralidad social, política, ideológica y religiosa es el fundamento de nuestro sistema constitucional, ¿cómo se puede sancionar a HazteOir.org retirándole la declaración de utilidad pública con el argumento de que su forma de pensar ha molestado a algunos? Esta manera de argumentar es propia de las dictaduras, pero no de las democracias”, ha destacado Arsuaga. 

