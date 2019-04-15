Público
Hazte Oír Hazte Oír recurre la resolución del Gobierno que revocaba su utilidad pública

Lo ha hecho después de que en febrero el Ministerio del Interior quitara su declaración de utilidad pública tras la polémica campaña transfóbica #HOBus, que se lanzó bajo el lema "los niños tienen pene, las niñas tiene vulva".

El presidente de Hazte Oír, Ignacio Arsuaga, junto al autobús del odio. / EFE

La asociación Hazte Oír ha presentado un recurso ante la Audiencia Nacional contra la resolución del Gobierno que revocaba el carácter de "utilidad pública" de su organización.

Lo ha hecho después de que en febrero el Ministerio del Interior quitara su declaración de utilidad pública tras la polémica campaña transfóbica #HOBus, que se lanzó bajo el lema "los niños tienen pene, las niñas tiene vulva", y que consideró una falta de respeto y un menosprecio a otras opciones que no comparten sus ideas.

Hazte Oír ha asegurado que está siendo "víctima de una persecución ideológica"

Hazte Oír ha asegurado que está siendo "víctima de una persecución ideológica" por parte del Ejecutivo, y ha señalado que esta actuación podría calificarse como "un delito de odio", según han informado este lunes en un comunicado. 

El presidente de la asociación, Ignacio Arsuaga, ha criticado que se revoque la utilidad pública "solo" por la citada campaña, no por el conjunto de actividades que llevan a cabo, y porque el Gobierno considera "que ofendía a algunas personas".

Etiquetas

