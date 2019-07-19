Adelante Dos Hermanas presentó, en el pleno municipal de este viernes, una Moción sobre la modificación de la Ordenanza Municipal de Policía, buen gobierno y convivencia para la inclusión del apartado "pirotecnia cero". Una iniciativa que tiene como misión la regularización del uso de pirotecnia, se apueste por fuegos artificiales de luz silenciosos y se prohíban aquellos artefactos explosivos que dañen tanto la sensibilidad de las personas como de los animales.
Una medida que finalmente ha sido aprobada con los votos a favor de Adelante, PSOE y Ciudadanos gracias también a la misión de la plataforma 'Pirotecnia cero Dos Hermanas' y la recogida de firmas a través de la web change.org. Una decisión que permitirá proteger a las personas más vulnerables, mejorar la convivencia e incrementar la calidad de vida de la ciudad, reduciendo la contaminación acústica.
‼️✅ Aprobada la moción que hemos lanzado desde @AdelanteDH en el primer pleno extraordinario. La propuesta se ha trabajado junto a la plataforma “Pirotécnica Cero DH” que recogió 1.264 firmas en https://t.co/02TeQJd0bE— Podemos Dos Hermanas (@podemosdh) July 19, 2019
¡Por una ciudad mas respetuosa para todos y todas! 👏🏼👏🏼💚 pic.twitter.com/0bGtjESAo9
