Fuegos artificiales Dos Hermanas aprueba en el pleno municipal la propuesta 'pirotecnia cero' con los votos a favor de Adelante, PSOE y Ciudadanos

La iniciativa, aprobada este viernes, tiene como misión regularizar el uso de pirotecnia, apostar por fuegos artificiales de luz silenciosos y prohibir aquellos artefactos explosivos que dañen tanto la sensibilidad de las personas como de los animales.

Imagen de archivo | EFE

Adelante Dos Hermanas presentó, en el pleno municipal de este viernes, una Moción sobre la modificación de la Ordenanza Municipal de Policía, buen gobierno y convivencia para la inclusión del apartado "pirotecnia cero".  Una iniciativa que tiene como misión la regularización del uso de pirotecnia, se apueste por fuegos artificiales de luz silenciosos y se prohíban aquellos artefactos explosivos que dañen tanto la sensibilidad de las personas como de los animales.

Una medida que finalmente ha sido aprobada con los votos a favor de Adelante, PSOE y Ciudadanos gracias también a la misión de la plataforma 'Pirotecnia cero Dos Hermanas' y la recogida de firmas a través de la web change.org. Una decisión que permitirá proteger a las personas más vulnerables, mejorar la convivencia e incrementar la calidad de vida de la ciudad, reduciendo la contaminación acústica.

