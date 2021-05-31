madrid
El Gobierno de China ha anunciado este lunes que permitirá a las parejas tener hasta tres hijos, en un cambio de sus duras políticas de natalidad que tiene como objetivo "responder al envejecimiento de la población" en el gigante asiático.
La decisión ha sido adoptada por el Comité Político del Partido Comunista de China (PCCh), que ha resaltado que entre los objetivos figuran "mejorar la estructura poblacional" y "preservar las ventajas en recursos humanos en el país", según ha informado la agencia china de noticias Xinhua.
Así, ha destacado que "las políticas sobre nacimientos serán mejoradas" y ha incidido en que "se introducirá una política que permita a las parejas tener tres hijos, junto a medidas de apoyo". El PCCh ha abogado además por aplazar la fecha de jubilación.
La Oficina Nacional de Estadísticas de China ha indicado que durante 2020 nacieron doce millones de personas, una descenso respecto a los 14,6 millones de 2019, con un descenso a los 1,3 hijos por mujer, tal y como ha recogido el diario The South China Morning Post.
Las autoridades chinas han reformado durante los últimos años sus duras políticas de natalidad, que durante años impidieron a las familias tener más de un hijo. Así, en 2016 autorizó que las parejas tuvieran un segundo hijo.
