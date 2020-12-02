Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su mujer con un arma blanca en Pontevedra

Violencia machista Un hombre mata a su mujer con un arma blanca en Pontevedra

De confirmarse el crimen machista, sería el tercero en Galicia en 2020.

VIGO

AGENCIAS

Un hombre ha matado a su mujer con un arma blanca en la parroquia de Mañufe, en el municipio pontevedrés de Gondomar, según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

De acuerdo a fuentes de la investigación, el supuesto crimen tuvo lugar a las 16,25 horas, cuando la Guardia Civil recibió un aviso sobre un posible caso de violencia machista en esta localidad.

Una vez en la vivienda, los agentes encontraron a una mujer fallecida con heridas presumiblemente de arma blanca. Además, hallaron al presunto agresor, su pareja, herido tras, supuestamente, tratar de suicidarse. De confirmarse el crimen machista, sería el tercero en Galicia en 2020.

016: teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

