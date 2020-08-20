madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid no ha permitido este año la celebración del tradicional homenaje al poeta Federico García Lorca en la plaza de Santa Ana coincidiendo con el aniversario de su asesinato alegando una "cuestión sanitaria". Sin embargo, las organizaciones han recurrido ante los tribunales esta decisión, y si la prohibición se mantiene, convocarán movilizaciones de protesta.
Varios convocantes sostienen en un comunicado que los organizadores habían indicado que se iban a respetar "todas las normas sanitarias aprobadas por el Gobierno y la Comunidad, que se iba a limitar el aforo a 40 sillas, y que se iban a ocupar tan sólo la mitad de ellas, para guardar la distancia de seguridad".
Por su parte, fuentes municipales han indicado que les llegó una petición para realizar un homenaje el sábado 29 de agosto con la instalación de tres carpas, actuaciones en directo, al mismo tiempo que una 'performance' en relación con el autor de 'Bodas de sangre'.
"No se ha podido autorizar por medidas covid. El año pasado este mismo evento sí fue autorizado. El motivo es exclusivamente por cuestión sanitaria", han apuntado a continuación.
Sin embargo, para Solidaridad Obrera, al Consistorio le resulta "peligroso" este homenaje pero no así "que en algún centro deportivo municipal se amontonen los positivos al covid sin dar ninguna información a los sindicatos presentes".
