Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Carnet de conducir Los examinadores de tráfico desconvocan la huelga prevista para diciembre

La Asociación de Examinadores de Tráfico (Asextra) ha desbloqueado la situación tras una reunión mantenida con la DGT.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestación de examinadores de tráfico celebrada este lunes en Madrid. / EP

Manifestación de examinadores de tráfico celebrada este lunes en Madrid. / EP

Los examinadores de tráfico han desconvocado la huelga que el colectivo había comenzado este lunes y que tenía previsto alargar, de momento, hasta el 21 de diciembre, según informa la Asociación de Examinadores de Tráfico (Asextra), convocante de los paros.

El Comité de Huelga ha mantenido este lunes a las 17.00 horas una reunión con la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) para desbloquear la situación.

Previamente, su director general, Pere Navarro, había asegurado que el conflicto que ha llevado de nuevo a la huelga a los examinadores iba a quedar resuelto con el cobro del incremento retributivo que fue aprobado en la ley de presupuestos y que no se había abonado todavía.

"Ha habido problemas técnicos en la forma y modo de tramitación, pero esto es un tema que va a quedar resuelto", aseguró el director general de la DGT al ser preguntado por la principal reivindicación de los examinadores.

La jornada de huelga convocada hoy por Asextra, con el apoyo de CSIF, fue secundada por más del 90% del colectivo, lo que suspendió 5.000 exámenes, según datos del sindicato.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad