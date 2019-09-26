Público
Huelga Mundial por el clima Casi 200 convocatorias se adhieren en España a la huelga mundial por el clima

Nuevos focos de protesta y movilización por el clima se suceden cada día. Los números evidencian una notable acogida, sin ir más lejos, este viernes están previstas 159 concentraciones y 27 quedadas en todo el país para ir a manifestaciones.

Imagen de una reciente huelga por el clima.- EFE

La gran movilización mundial por el clima no está pasando desapercibida en España. Un total de 193 convocatorias se han ido adhiriendo progresivamente al llamado internacional. Colegios, institutos y universidades están sirviendo de catalizadores para un reivindicación cuya mecha ya recorre Europa.

Nuevos focos de protesta y movilización por el clima se suceden cada día. En este mapa, que se va actualizando a diario quedan recogidas las iniciativas que hasta el momento han surgido en nuestro país. Los números evidencian una notable acogida, sin ir más lejos, este viernes están previstas 159 concentraciones y 27 quedadas en todo el país para ir a manifestaciones. 

En muchas capitales de provincia españolas se están produciendo convocatorias estudiantiles para la mañana del 27 y manifestaciones centrales y transversales por la tarde. 

Se trata de una huelga general simbólica, ya que los sindicatos mayoritarios acudirán pero no como convocantes. La movilización estará respaldada principalmente por Juventud por el Clima y más de 300 organizaciones ecologistas.

Este evento se produce días después de una nueva convocatoria de movilizaciones de juventud Fridays for future, un movimiento estudiantil inspirado por la joven activista contra el cambio climático Greta Thunberg, que el pasado sábado recibía el mayor reconocimiento ambiental de la ONU en la categoría de Inspiración y Acción.

