parís
El cardenal y arzobispo de Lyon Philippe Barbarin, condenado en primera instancia a seis meses de prisión exentos de cumplimiento por ocultación de casos de pederastia en su diócesis, ha sido absuelto este jueves en apelación.
El cardenal francés había presentado su dimisión al Papa Francisco tras la condena dictada en marzo del año pasado, pero el pontífice la rechazó a la espera de que la sentencia fuera firme.
Barbarin, de 69 años, fue acusado por asociaciones de víctimas de haber ocultado los abusos y violaciones cometidas por el clérigo Bernard Preynat entre 1971 y 1991, cuya sentencia en otro juicio se dictará el próximo 16 de marzo.
El Tribunal Correccional de Lyon consideró en primera instancia que había ocultado esos hechos para "preservar la institución", por lo que dictó contra Barbarin, uno de los clérigos más influyentes de Francia, una condena que fue considerada simbólica y que fue bien recibida por las asociaciones de víctimas.
Amigo personal del Papa Francisco, Barbarin dio un paso atrás y, aunque su dimisión no fue aceptada, se alejó de la primera línea de las labores pastorales y dio a entender que no volvería a dirigir la diócesis de Lyon fuera cual fuera el resultado de su recurso.
El abogado del arzobispo, André Soulier, se dijo "más que satisfecho" por la absolución dictada en apelación este jueves, un veredicto que también solicitaba la Fiscalía. Para el letrado, su cliente, que no acudió al tribunal, no podía "purgar todos los pecados cometidos" en la institución, lo que le habría convertido en "una víctima expiatoria". Su reacción contrastó con la decepción mostrada por algunas víctimas del padre Preynat, que acudieron a la lectura del veredicto.
