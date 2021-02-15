Igualdad llevará al Consejo de Ministros las leyes trans y LGTBIQ+

MADRIDActualizado:
El Ministerio de Igualdad ha iniciado el trámite para que las leyes trans y LGTBIQ+ se debatan en el Consejo de Ministros del próximo 23 de febrero, tras incorporar las observaciones realizadas por la vicepresidencia primera del Gobierno.
"Vicepresidencia primera hizo unas primeras observaciones que fueron incorporadas a los textos, y al no haber más observaciones por parte de otros ministerios se considera que los anteproyectos están listos para continuar su tramitación en Consejo de Ministros", indican desde el Ministerio que dirige Irene Montero.
La polémica ha rodeado a la ley trans después de que Moncloa señalara que el borrador del Ministerio de Igualdad no respondía a los postulados del Ejecutivo sino exclusivamente a los de Unidas Podemos y después de que la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, mostrara su preocupación sobre uno de los aspectos centrales de la norma; la posibilidad de elegir el género "sin más que la mera voluntad o el deseo".
El Ministerio quería llevar las leyes al Consejo de Ministros en la primera quincena de este mes de febrero, pero finalmente este trámite se ha retrasado hasta el próximo martes 23 de febrero.
La aprobación de los anteproyectos supone la apertura de un proceso en el que se deberá mejorar el texto con las aportaciones que se podrán hacer a través del trámite de audiencia e información pública, de la que podrá participar la sociedad civil y la ciudadanía en general, así como de otros ministerios, comunidades autónomas y de los informes preceptivos de los órganos consultivos.
