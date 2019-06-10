El imán de El Azhar defiende golpear a las esposas pero "sin romperles ningún hueso"

El gran imán de la Universidad de Al Azhar (El Cairo), Ahmed el Tayeb, ha defendido en un programa de televisión que se puede golpear a las esposas siempre y cuando "no se les rompa ningún hueso". "El remedio que el Corán ofreció es golpear de un modo simbólico con el propósito de reformar pero sin causar daño, perjuicio o dolor", argumentó el líder de la institución más importante del mundo musulmán suní.
El Tayeb enmarca estas agresiones dentro de la "sura de las mujeres" del libro sagrado. "Los hombres están al cargo de las mujeres en virtud de la preferencia que Alá ha dado a unos sobre otros. (...) Las habrá que sean rectas, obedientes y que guarden, cuando no las vean, aquello que Alá manda guardar. Pero aquellas cuya rebeldía temáis, amonestadlas, no os acostéis con ellas, pegadles; pero si os obedecen, no busquéis ningún medio contra ellas", señala el versículo del Corán recogido por El Mundo.
En este sentido, el imán aprueba que los hombres no deben "romperles [a las esposas] un hueso, ni provocarle daños en un órgano o miembro de su cuerpo ni pegarle con la mano en la cara ni dejarle heridas ni causarle perjuicio psicológico".
