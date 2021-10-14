Las impactantes imágenes del derrumbe de una casa en La Palma

madrid
El avance de la lava en La Palma sigue arrasando con edificaciones. En concreto, ya afecta a 680 hectáreas y a 1.548 edificios, según los últimos datos difundidos por el satélite Copernicus.
Es el caso de una vivienda en la zona industrial del municipio Los Llanos de Aridane, que se derrumbó el pasado martes. La casa se viene abajo en cuestión de segundos.
Los expertos no prevén que en los próximos días la actividad del volcán cese. En la noche de este miércoles, las autoridades ordenaron la evacuación de varias zonas en Los Llanos debido al avance de la colada.
Mientras, la actividad sísmica continúa en el sur de la isla. Durante esta madrugada se registraron más de medio centenar de terremotos. El de mayor magnitud, de 4,5, se produjo a las 01.27 horas a una profundidad de 37 kilómetros.
