Estás leyendo: Un imputado y dos expedientados por los altercados en el mitin de Vox en Irún

Público
Público

Vox en Euskadi Un imputado y dos expedientados por los altercados en el mitin de Vox en Irún

El acto se celebró en la plaza Pío XXII, cuyos accesos estuvieron controlados por dotaciones de antidisturbios de la Ertzaintza que no permitieron el paso a las personas que acudieron a protestar por la presencia de Vox.

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha anunciado que denunciará al lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, por "delito electoral" en un mitin en Irun que se ha celebrado en un clima tenso, plagado de insultos y gritos aunque el fuerte dispositivo policial ha evit
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha anunciado que denunciará al lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, por "delito electoral" en un mitin en Irun. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

bilbao

Actualizado:

efe

La Ertzaintza ha abierto diligencias a un hombre como investigado -lo que anteriormente se conocía como imputado- y ha abierto expediente a otras dos personas por su presunta participación en los incidentes de anoche en un mitin de Vox en Irún, según han informado fuentes de la policía vasca.

El acto se celebró en la plaza Pío XXII, cuyos accesos estuvieron controlados por dotaciones de antidisturbios de la Ertzaintza que no permitieron el paso a las personas que acudieron a protestar por la presencia de Vox, pero se registraron incidentes en las calles cercanas, donde los manifestantes prendieron fuego a contenedores a pesar de las cargas policiales.

Tras estos incidentes, la policía vasca ha abierto diligencias como investigado a un hombre por un presunto delito de desórdenes públicos, y a otros dos se les ha abierto expediente por alteración del orden público.

Vox y su presidente, Santiago Abascal, celebran este domingo un nuevo acto electoral en el País Vasco, en la localidad de Laguardia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público