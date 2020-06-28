bilbaoActualizado:
La Ertzaintza ha abierto diligencias a un hombre como investigado -lo que anteriormente se conocía como imputado- y ha abierto expediente a otras dos personas por su presunta participación en los incidentes de anoche en un mitin de Vox en Irún, según han informado fuentes de la policía vasca.
El acto se celebró en la plaza Pío XXII, cuyos accesos estuvieron controlados por dotaciones de antidisturbios de la Ertzaintza que no permitieron el paso a las personas que acudieron a protestar por la presencia de Vox, pero se registraron incidentes en las calles cercanas, donde los manifestantes prendieron fuego a contenedores a pesar de las cargas policiales.
Tras estos incidentes, la policía vasca ha abierto diligencias como investigado a un hombre por un presunto delito de desórdenes públicos, y a otros dos se les ha abierto expediente por alteración del orden público.
Vox y su presidente, Santiago Abascal, celebran este domingo un nuevo acto electoral en el País Vasco, en la localidad de Laguardia.
