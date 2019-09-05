Público
Incendios forestales Tres incendios avanzan sin control en Galicia

El voraz incendio en el municipio lucense Monforte ha arrasado 350 hectáreas desde el mediodía de este jueves. En Porto do Son, se han quemado al menos 80 hectáreas. En la parroquia de Barbantes se queman unas 40 hectáreas.

05/09/2019.- Fotografía facilitada por la Xunta de Galicia, de los servicios de extinción del incendio forestal de Miñortos, en Porto do Son. / EFE

Tres fuegos activos calcinan cientos de hectáreas en las provincias gallegas de Ourense y A Coruña, donde se ha solicitado la intervención de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias.

Las llamas han calcinado desde las 06:15 horas a al menos 80 hectáreas en la parroquia de Miñones, en Porto do Son (A Coruña), en un fuego con complicaciones por el fuerte viento de este jueves. Participan en las tareas de extinción ocho agentes, 13 brigadas, nueve motobombas, dos palas, tres helicópteros y tres aviones.

También hay varios incendios en la provincia de Ourense. En el caso de Cenlle el fuego permanece activo en la parroquia de Barbantes, que se inició el miércoles a las 19:05, y quema unas 40 hectáreas. Para su control trabajan seis helicópteros y siete aviones, entre otros medios.

El voraz incendio en el municipio lucense Monforte ha arrasado 350 hectáreas desde el mediodía de este jueves. En las tareas de extinción de este fuego, aún activo, participan, entre otros medios, tres agentes, 13 brigadas, nueve motobombas, ocho helicópteros y un avión.

