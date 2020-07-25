Estás leyendo: El Ejército se desplaza a Lepe ante la precaria situación de los temporeros

Incendios Lepe El Ejército se desplaza a Lepe ante la precaria situación de los temporeros

Esta actuación del Ejército de Tierra ha sido solicitada por las autoridades locales a la Delegación de Gobierno y transmitidas al Ministerio de Defensa su aprobación.

Incendio en Lepe. EFE
El Ministerio de Defensa ha movilizado a un equipo de reconocimiento del Ejército de Tierra que se ha desplazado hasta Lepe (Huelva) para estudiar la instalación o campamento de tiendas, literas, y material de habitabilidad.

Se trata de Agrupación de Apoyo Logístico (AALOG 21 Sevilla), que estudiará la situación para, según informó el Departamento que dirige Margarita Robles, ayudar a prevenir posibles contagios por coronavirus en asentamientos que se encuentran en precarias condiciones tras los dos incendios sufridos en Lepe.

Los asentamientos chabolistas de migrantes temporeros de Huelva han sufrido varios incendios en los últimos días poniendo aún más en precario la calidad de vida de estos trabajadores del campo.

