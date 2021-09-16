Estás leyendo: La incidencia baja de los 100 casos por primera vez desde junio

Pandemia de covid La incidencia baja de los 100 casos por primera vez desde junio

En las últimas 21 horas se han diagnosticado 4.075 nuevos contagios y se han producido 101 muertes.

Aspecto del centro de vacunación sin cita previa que se ha montado en la Universidad de Girona esta semana. David Borrat / EFE

La incidencia de coronavirus en España ha bajado del umbral de los 100 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes a 14 días por primera vez desde finales de junio y se sitúa este martes en 96,3 (cinco puntos menos que ayer).

Según el último informe publicado por el Ministerio de Sanidad, se han diagnosticado 4.075 nuevos contagios y 101 muertes, en tanto que la positividad de las pruebas ha descendido hasta el 4,9%, por lo que ya está por debajo del tope máximo del 5% al que debe llegar este indicador para controlar la pandemia, según la OMS.

En cuanto a la situación en las ucis, el porcentaje de camas ocupadas con pacientes covid sigue en descenso hasta el 11,6%, mientras que en planta también mejora y la ocupación se reduce hasta el 3,3%.

La mayoría de comunidades se sitúan en riesgo medio de contagios -con incidencias entre 50 y 150- y únicamente Asturias (con 31,5 casos) está en riesgo medio -entre 25 y 35 casos-.

Ceuta, con 209 casos, está en riesgo alto y Melilla es el único territorio en riesgo extremo (257,2 casos).

