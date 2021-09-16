madrid
La incidencia de coronavirus en España ha bajado del umbral de los 100 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes a 14 días por primera vez desde finales de junio y se sitúa este martes en 96,3 (cinco puntos menos que ayer).
Según el último informe publicado por el Ministerio de Sanidad, se han diagnosticado 4.075 nuevos contagios y 101 muertes, en tanto que la positividad de las pruebas ha descendido hasta el 4,9%, por lo que ya está por debajo del tope máximo del 5% al que debe llegar este indicador para controlar la pandemia, según la OMS.
En cuanto a la situación en las ucis, el porcentaje de camas ocupadas con pacientes covid sigue en descenso hasta el 11,6%, mientras que en planta también mejora y la ocupación se reduce hasta el 3,3%.
La mayoría de comunidades se sitúan en riesgo medio de contagios -con incidencias entre 50 y 150- y únicamente Asturias (con 31,5 casos) está en riesgo medio -entre 25 y 35 casos-.
Ceuta, con 209 casos, está en riesgo alto y Melilla es el único territorio en riesgo extremo (257,2 casos).
