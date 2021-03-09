Estás leyendo: La incidencia en España sigue a la baja y ya está en 139 casos

Sanidad notifica 4.013 nuevos contagios de coronavirus y 291 muertos.

Varias personas sentadas en una terraza de la madrileña Plaza Mayor este domingo. Emilio Naraajo / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 4.013 nuevos casos de coronavirus, sin contar con datos de Catalunya que no ha podido faciltarlos por un problema informático, de los que 2.289 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.161 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva la cifra global de personas infectadas de covid-19 desde el comienzo de la pandemia en las 3.164.983.

La incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 139,08 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 142,24 notificado el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

Respecto a los fallecidos por covid-19, este martes se han notificado 291 más, de los cuales 543 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 71.727 personas.

En la actualidad, hay 9.381 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.358 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 853 ingresos y 1.152 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,54% y en las UCI en el 23,24%.

