La Ingobernable convoca una concentración tras la cesión del edificio a la Fundación Hispanojudía

Las personas que conforman La Ingobernable han convocado una concentración este viernes a las 19 horas en el edificio ubicado en el número 39 de la calle Gobernador para denunciar la cesión que pretender hacer el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, a la Fundación Hispanojudía, que tiene como vicepresidente al exalcalde de Madrid y exministro de Justicia Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón.
"Tras el pelotazo de Ambasz que ya conseguimos frenar, tenemos que parar también este regalo del edificio de Paseo del Prado 30 por 50 años a una fundación dirigida por Gallardón", ha concretado la organización. En un comunicado, también denuncian que "no es la primera vez que un Gobierno del Partido Popular disfraza un pelotazo urbanístico con argumentos en "pro de la cultura".
"En su último pleno la antigua alcaldesa del PP de Madrid, Ana Botella, cedió este edificio público por un euro a 75 años a la Fundación Ambasz para la creación de un Museo de arquitectura. Gracias al CS Ingobernable y a la presión social se destapó el desfalco y Gobernador 39 volvió a ser de la ciudad", relatan.
En un primer momento, Almedia pretendía convertir el inmueble en un centro de salud y una biblioteca
En menos de un año Almeida ha cambiado de opinión sobre los planes para este inmueble. Antes de las elecciones del pasado mes de mayo, el por aquel entonces candidato a la alcaldía de la capital prometía que si se hacía con el cargo, desalojaría al colectivo de La Ingobernable para convertir el inmueble en un centro de salud y una biblioteca para los vecinos.
El Consistorio intentó desalojar al colectivo en octubre, pero este se paralizó gracias a la movilización ciudadana. Un mes después, el Ayuntamiento ejecutó el desalojo de madrugada y con 130 policías municipales. Fue entonces cuando Almeida volvió a repetir su propósito de abrir un centro de salud y una biblioteca.
Ahora, el alcalde ha anunciado la cesión que estará en vigor durante 50 años del edificio del número 39 de la calle Gobernado a esta fundación para construir un museo judío en el que se invertirán 30 millones de euros.
