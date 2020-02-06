Almeida cede el edificio que ocupó La Ingobernable a una fundación que tiene como vicepresidente a Gallardón

madrid
El alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, cede el edificio que fue ocupado por La Ingobernable a la Fundación Hispanojudía, que tiene como vicepresidente al exalcalde de Madrid y exministro de Justicia Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón.
En menos de un año Almeida ha cambiado de opinión. Antes de las elecciones del pasado mes de mayo, el por aquel entonces candidato a la alcaldía de la capital prometía que si se hacía con el cargo, desalojaría al colectivo de La Ingobernable para convertir el inmueble en un centro de salud y una biblioteca para los vecinos. Y lo volvió a repetir el pasado mes de noviembre, cuando el Ayuntamiento ejecutó el desalojo de madrugada y con 130 policías municipales.
Ahora, ha cedido durante 50 años el edificio del número 39 de la calle Gobernador, situado cerca del Paseo del Prado, a esta fundación para construir un museo judío en el que se invertirán 30 millones de euros.
Almeida asegura que será un centro cultural abierto al público que "no costará un euro a las arcas de la ciudad" porque la Fundación Hispanojudía financiará toda la inversión.
El colectivo de La Ingobernable frenó con la ocupación la cesión gratuita que pretendía realizar la exacaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella a una fundación amiga durante 75 años en 2015.
