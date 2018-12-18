Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Instagram 'Hulio', la marca de ropa solidaria del jugador Joaquín Sánchez 

Las prendas están diseñadas con las mejores frases de 'Hulio', la mítica y viral palabra del jugador del Betis.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
'Hulio', la marca de ropa solidaria del jugador Joaquín Sánchez. INSTAGRAM

'Hulio', la marca de ropa solidaria del jugador Joaquín Sánchez. INSTAGRAM

El jugador del Betis Joaquín Sánchez ha anunciado a través de su perfil de Instagram el lanzamiento de una marca de ropa solidaria. Las prendas están diseñadas con las mejores frases de Hulio, su exitosa palabra.

"Las redes sociales y vosotros habéis convertido ya en mítica y viral la frase de Joaquín Sánchez a Julio Baptista 'No he cogido una raqueta en mi vida, Hulio' y ahora es el momento perfecto de pasar de lo digital a lo físico con nuestra línea de camisetas y sudaderas", asegura la web de la tienda.

Los beneficios de la colección  de camisetas y sudaderas serán destinados a la Federación Española de Síndrome de Down y a la Fundación Atrofia Muscular Espinal España. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad