Investigan a un hombre por maltrato animal por el pésimo estado de siete perros de caza en Altea

La Guardia Civil ha investigado en Altea (Alicante) a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal a siete perros de caza a los que tenía en condiciones "pésimas", según ha informado la Comandancia de Alicante.
La Patrulla del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) de la Guardia Civil de Altea inició una investigación relacionada con un posible delito de maltrato animal a raíz de que una protectora de animales de La Nucia denunciara que en una finca de Polop de la Marina habían localizado a siete perros en "pésimas condiciones".
En la inspección ocular en la finca y las perreras se comprobó que se trataba de siete perros de caza —un pointer y seis podencos ibicencos—, encerrados en unas casetas sin un techo que les cubriera del sol o de las fuertes temperaturas, y sin agua ni comida desde hacía varios días. Además, junto a una de las perreras, encontraron un saco de plástico con un perro muerto en estado de descomposición.
Ese mismo día, los perros fueron sacados del lugar y trasladados hasta a la perrera de La Nucia, donde dos veterinarias emitieron informe sobre el deficiente estado higiénico-sanitario de los animales. Todos ellos presentaban leishmaniosis, algunos tenían daños en el riñón por falta de agua y deshidratación, y estaban llenos de parásitos, pulgas y garrapatas.
La Guardia Civil investigó al dueño de los animales, un español de 38 años, por un supuesto delito de maltrato animal, que quedó en libertad con la obligación de presentarse a requerimiento judicial."
