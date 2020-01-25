Estás leyendo: Investigan una presunta agresión sexual múltiple en Reus

Investigan una presunta agresión sexual múltiple en Reus

La víctima es una mujer de 35 años y la agresión ocurrió el 12 de enero.

Un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. EUROPA PRESS.

BARCELONA

EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra están investigando una presunta agresión sexual múltiple ocurrida la noche del pasado día 12 de enero en Reus (Tarragona), según ha informado este sábado el Diario de Tarragona y ha confirmado a Efe la policía catalana.

Dichas fuentes han aclarado que una mujer denunció ayer que tres hombres la agredieron la noche del 12 al 13 de enero, aunque los Mossos d'Esquadra no han facilitado más información porque las investigaciones siguen abiertas. Los Mossos d'Esquadra han confirmado que ya han tramitado parte de las diligencias al juzgado de guardia.

El Diario de Tarragona informa de que la víctima es una mujer de 35 años que acudió al hospital de Sant Joan de Reus, donde denunció que había sido agredida sexualmente en un descampado situado junto al Parque del Trenet de la Misericordia.

El hospital activó el protocolo de estos casos y avisó a los Mossos d'Esquadra, aunque la víctima no formalizó hasta ayer la denuncia.

