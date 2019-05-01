Javier Ruiz, el presentador que había sustituido al destituido Jesús Cintora al frente de Las mañanas de Cuatro, un programa que dejó de emitirse en hace un año, ha fichado al periodista valenciano como responsable de economía de la Cadena Ser, informa El Periódico.
Con su incorporación, el también expresentador de Noticias Cuatro 2, vuelve a la casa en la que entró en 1995 como redactor de informativos hasta que se convirtió, después de ejercer diversas funciones, en redactor jefe. Luego cambió la radio por la televisión para presentar Noticias Cuatro.
Javier Ruiz sustituyó a Jesús Cintora en 'Las mañanas de Cuatro'
“Ruiz compaginará su nuevo trabajo en la Ser, cerrado hace escasas 48 horas, con distintas apariciones en Mediaset, con la que tiene contrato vigente”, según El Periódico.
“Esta semana, ha participado en el especial elecciones del grupo que presentó Pedro Piqueras como analista político y este lunes debutó en Cuatro al día, presentado por Carme Chaparro.
