MAdridActualizado:
La policía de Granada ha denunciado en Twitter a una vecina del pueblo de Deinfontes por un delito de maltrato animal. La joven subió un vídeo a Instagram en el que arroja a una gata por un barranco mientras se burla del animal bailando la canción de El gato volador.
"Tu broma podía haber causado graves lesiones e incluso la muerte al gato", ha denunciado la policía en sus redes sociales, para añadir: "El delito de maltrato animal requiere que se causen lesiones graves al animal doméstico... y
Así que eres una potencial delincuente... y también una persona miserable.
En Deifontes sobra gente como tú".
Tal y como informa El Mundo, otra vecina de la localidad ha denunciado los hechos en Facebook a través de un vídeo donde comentaba "la sangre fría, los pocos escrúpulos y el mal corazón" de la joven.
La mujer ha explicado que los padres la protagonista del vídeo del maltrato le informaron de que, al saber de lo ocurrido, le "propinaron una paliza" a su hija. "No me parece tampoco que pegar una paliza sea la manera de concienciar a la gente", ha comentado la vecina. Asimismo, comentaba que la joven al día siguiente se defendía en las redes sociales insultando a quién compartiese más el vídeo.
De la misma forma ha comunicado que, junto a otra vecina recogió a la gata y la llevaron al veterinario a que recibiera asistencia por posibles lesiones. El animal ha sido rescatado y se encuentra en tratamiento, pero en buen estado, y las propias vecinas se encargaran de encontrarle una casa.
