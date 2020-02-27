Estás leyendo: Unicef muestra su preocupación por la situación de los menores tutelados en España

Unicef muestra su preocupación por la situación de los menores tutelados en España

La falta de recursos es una de las claves del funcionamiento deficiente del sistema de tutela. 

En Ceuta viven 261 menores extranjeros tutelados por la ciudad. Sin embargo, decenas de ellos prefieren vivir al margen de la Administración para intentar llegar a la península. PEDRO ARMESTRE/ SAVE THE CHILDREN
madrid

Actualizado:

servimedia

"Ya hace tres años, trasladamos a las autoridades competentes los hallazgos de una investigación que puso de manifiesto que, si bien los profesionales están comprometidos con su trabajo y con los menores, el propio sistema de protección sufre una fuerte precarización y recortes que se traducen en una menor calidad de la atención a la infancia", declaró la entidad en un comunicado.

La reforma efectuada en 2015 de la Ley de Protección Jurídica del Menor "fue muy positiva", según Unicef, pero "si las medidas no llegan acompañadas de la dotación de recursos necesaria para ponerlas en marcha, es muy difícil su aplicación".

Desde la agencia de la ONU solicitaron "la aplicación de medidas y recursos específicos" de forma urgente y trabajar por la "homogeneización de las condiciones y funcionamiento de los centros, la promoción del acogimiento familiar y la atención de las necesidades específicas de cada niño".

La Fiscalía y el Defensor del Pueblo han abierto una investigación por más de una decena de casos de prostitución de menores tuteladas en Mallorca. Según algunos expertos, esta situación se reproduce en otros puntos de España, lo que preocupa notablemente a Unicef.

