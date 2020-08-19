VALLADOLIDActualizado:
Distintos partidos políticos, con Izquierda Unida de Castilla y León a la cabeza, y organizaciones y colectivos pro república han solicitado este miércoles al Tribunal Supremo desde Valladolid, vía telemática, que reabra la querella contra Juan Carlos I por su comportamiento presuntamente corrupto relacionado con la percepción de comisiones por la construcción del AVE a La Meca.
La solicitud ha sido suscrita también por el Partido Comunista de España, Anticapitalistas CyL, Izquierda Castellana y el Ateneo Republicano, que han escenificado este miércoles a las puertas de los juzgados, en la calle Angustias, el respaldo a la querella que en su momento presentó IU en solitario ante el Supremo para que se reabra, a tenor de las conversaciones grabadas en 2015 por el excomisario José Manuel Villarejo a la amiga de don Juan Carlos Corinna Larsen y la investigación por parte de la justicia suiza.
El coordinador de IU en Castilla y León, Juan Gascón explica que el objetivo, al margen de la preceptiva investigación por vía judicial contra el rey emérito, es la apertura de un proceso de debate en la Comunidad y toda España a fin de que los ciudadanos, a través de un referéndum, decidan cuál es el modelo de Estado que prefieren.
"No es nuevo que IU ha defendido siempre un modelo republicano y el comportamiento presuntamente corrupto de Juan Carlos I ayuda a que la gente se posicione en defensa de éste, a favor de una III República, como una alternativa al que hemos vivido en los últimos 40 años", ha enfatizado Gascón, quien ha aprovechado para criticar el manifiesto de apoyo al anterior Jefe del Estado suscrito por más de setenta exministros, expresidentes autonómicos, embajadores y otros antiguos altos cargos que "implícitamente están riendo sus gracias".
