madridActualizado:
Activistas de la organización feminista Femen se han manifestado este viernes en la puerta del Ministerio de Justicia al grito de "negar el machismo nos mata" para exigir la puesta en libertad de Juana Rivas tras su entrada en prisión esta mañana.
Durante más de 20 minutos y sin la intervención de la Policía, las mujeres, con el pecho descubierto como es habitual en este colectivo, han recibido el aplauso de los viandantes que pasaban por la zona.
El acto se ha llevado a cabo horas después de la entrada voluntaria de Juana Rivas en el Centro de Inserción Social (CIS) Matilde Cantos, en Granada, condenada a dos años y medio por no devolver a sus dos hijos a su expareja, a la que denunció por maltrato en el verano de 2017.
Las activistas han colocado en la puerta del Ministerio una vela roja por cada asesinato machista cometido durante el 2021 y han desplegado una pancarta en la que se leía "negar el machismo nos mata", además de gritar consignas como "Interior y Justicia, cómplices machistas". En total, han sido 18 las activistas congregadas en las puertas de Justicia
