Fuentes del Ejecutivo aragonés han informado de que la confianza de Javier Lambán en el Gobierno catalán es inexistente.

El presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán.

El presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán, ha anunciado la ruptura por parte de la Administración autonómica de su compromiso con la candidatura conjunta de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno 2030, hasta que no se reconstruya el consenso generado por el presidente del Comité Olímpico Español (COE), Alejandro Blanco, que pasa porque las comunidades de Aragón y Catalunya participen en pie de igualdad.

Esta situación de paridad no está contemplada en la carta que ha enviado el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès, al COE donde formaliza el interés del Govern por albergar esta cita olímpica, bajo el nombre de 'Pirineus-Barcelona', sin mencionar la participación de la comunidad vecina.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo aragonés han informado de que la confianza de Lambán en el Gobierno catalán es inexistente, dada la "deslealtad" mostrada por este hacia el Comité Olímpico, que es el organismo que, "con mucho acierto", ha liderado hasta ahora la posible candidatura y el que "necesariamente" ha de seguir haciéndolo si sigue adelante.

