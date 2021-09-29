Estás leyendo: El juez decreta prisión provisional para el séptimo detenido por el asesinato de Samuel en A Coruña

Público
Público

El juez decreta prisión provisional para el séptimo detenido por el asesinato de Samuel en A Coruña

Hasta ahora los detenidos eran seis los detenidos, tres de los cuales están en prisión, dos menores están internados en un centro y una mujer en libertad provisional. El nuevo arrestado por este crimen pasa a disposición judicial.

Manifestación Samuel Luiz
Imagen de archivo de la manifestación celebrada el 11 de julio en A Coruña en protesta por el asesinato de Samuel Luiz. Cabalar / EFE

A coruña

Actualizado:

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número ocho de A Coruña ha decretado este miércoles prisión provisional para el varón detenido por la Policía Nacional por el asesinato de Samuel Luiz cometido el pasado mes de julio en A Coruña. Con esta detención, los detenidos por la muerte del joven coruñés se elevan a siete

El recién detenido es amigo de los otros investigados. La detención es consecuencia del avance en la investigación de la Policía Nacional, que le imputa un supuesto delito de asesinato.

Hasta ahora los detenidos eran seis, de los cuales tres varones se encuentran en prisión; dos menores están internados en un centro y una mujer permanece en libertad con comparecencias periódicas en el juzgado. 

El varón, que está investigado por un delito de asesinato, ha pasado a disposición judicial durante la mañana del miércoles y se ha acogido a su derecho a no declarar. 

El Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) ha informado que, en el auto en el que se decreta el ingreso en prisión del sospechoso, el juez instructor asegura que existe riesgo de fuga

Samuel Luiz falleció tras la paliza que recibió en la madrugada del 3 de julio a la salida de un local de ocio nocturno y cuando estaba realizando una videollamada con otra amiga. La Policía está trabajando en el volcado de los datos de los móviles y ya, tras las primeras detenciones, no descartó que hubiese nuevos arrestos. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público