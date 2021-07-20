Una jueza archiva las denuncias por las cartas amenazantes en la campaña del 4M

madridActualizado:
El juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Madrid ha acordado el sobreseimiento provisional de las denuncias por las cartas amenazantes dirigidas contra Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska y María Gámez en la campaña para las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid del 4 de mayo.
Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, la jueza archiva la investigación tras comprobar que no se han encontrado datos que permitan la identificación de las personas responsables del envío de las cartas con balas al ministro del Interior, al exvicepresidente del Gobierno y entonces candidato de Unidas Podemos y a la directora de la Guardia Civil.
La jueza fue la primera en recibir una denuncia por la carta dirigida a Iglesias y, por ser esa la más antigua, fue asumiendo las denuncias relativas a las amenazas a Marlaska y a la directora de la Guardia Civil.
Del mismo modo, asumió otra causa por la denuncia que presentó Vox, que pretendía ejercer la acción popular en el procedimiento.
La jueza ya había archivado provisionalmente en junio la causa por la ausencia de autor conocido y ahora la reabre por la iniciativa de Vox, pero vuelve a decretar el sobreseimiento provisional por la misma razón.
