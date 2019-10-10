Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La jueza ve indicios de abuso sexual en 'Gran Hermano' tras la denuncia de una concursante 

La magistrada asegura que "José María se encontraba en un estado de consciencia cuando ocurrieron los hechos", y que incurrió en contradicciones en su declaración.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Carlota Prado y José María López durante la decimoctava edición de 'Gran Hermano'. / MEDIASET

Carlota Prado y José María López durante la decimoctava edición de 'Gran Hermano'. / MEDIASET

La jueza de instrucción que investiga una denuncia de violación en Gran Hermano considera que "existen indicios de que la conducta del recurrente pudiera ser constitutiva de un delito de abuso sexual". Los hechos ocurrieron en 2017 después de una fiesta organizada por el programa en la que Telecinco facilitó alcohol.

José María López no hizo caso a las negativas de Carlota Prado. El programa grabó la agresión sin intervenir. "Se hallaba sin apenas moverse, boca arriba, con los ojos cerrados desde que se metió en la cama", establece el auto tras analizar las imágenes del vídeo.

La jueza asegura que "José María se encontraba en un estado de consciencia cuando ocurrieron los hechos", y que incurrió en contradicciones en su declaración, según recoge El Confidencial.

"Las imágenes duran casi 10 minutos y se ve perfectamente que se aprovecha de mí en la habitación y que yo estoy inconsciente", denunció en septiembre la víctima. "No llego a explicarme cómo el programa lo permitió", dijo. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad