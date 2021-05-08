Estás leyendo: La Justicia tumba varias restricciones de Castilla-La Mancha a partir del 9 de mayo

Público
Público

La Justicia tumba varias restricciones de Castilla-La Mancha a partir del 9 de mayo

Según el decreto de la Junta de Comunidades, las restricciones debían estar vigentes hasta el próximo jueves 13 de mayo. Son medidas que afectan a los derechos de "circulación, de intimidad y de integridad física" en centros socio-sanitarios.

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page durante la rueda de prensa para informar de los acuerdos alcanzados en el Consejo de Gobierno extraordinario este sábado 8 de abril.
El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page durante la rueda de prensa para informar de los acuerdos alcanzados en el Consejo de Gobierno extraordinario.. Ángeles Visdómine / EFE / archivo.

toledo

Las medidas de nivel 2 dictadas el jueves pasado en toda Castilla-La Mancha y las de nivel 3 y nivel 3 reforzado, que afectan a los derechos de circulación, de intimidad y de integridad física y que tienen algunos municipios, solo tendrán vigencia hasta las cero horas del domingo, ya que afectan a derechos fundamentales y decaen con el estado de alarma.

Así lo ha establecido, en un auto, el pleno de la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha, que se ha reunido este sábado para debatir sobre las medidas dictadas por la Consejería de Sanidad el jueves último para la contención de la covid-19, tras la solicitud al respecto realizada por el Gobierno regional.

El auto de la sala ha ratificado las medidas adoptadas por la Junta sobre el nivel 2 establecido para toda Castilla-La Mancha y el nivel 3 y 3 reforzado para algunas localidades de las provincias de Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara y Toledo, pero solo hasta las cero horas de este domingo, no durante siete día como había resuelto la Administración regional.

La Sala ha entendido que la ratificación de las medidas sanitarias permanecen vigente solamente mientras dura el estado de alarma, ha explicado el gabinete de prensa del alto tribunal de la región.

Por tanto, se han ratificado judicialmente las medidas de los niveles 3 y 3 reforzado que afectan a los derechos de circulación, de intimidad y de integridad física, en los centros sociosanitarios, pero solamente hasta las 24.00  horas del domingo. Entre estas medidas se encuentran aquellas que prohíben las salidas salvo razones de fuerza mayor en residencias de mayores y viviendas de mayores. También se refiere a la cuarentena que deberían guardar las personas que salen. 

Este auto se refiere a lo acordado por el Consejo de Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha el jueves 6 de mayo y, por tanto, no se refiere a las medidas fijadas este sábado y que entrarán en vigor esta medianoche.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público